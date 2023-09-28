KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 29, 2023

Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

All students who participate in the Native American Student Union are invited to show representation in the Madras High School homecoming parade today. Line-up begins at 11:45 at the Performing Arts Cetner. All regalia is welcome and encouraged, if weather permits. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

The Senior Center is closed today and there is no senior meal.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Today is the deadline to submit artwork for the Museum at Warm Springs’ 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. It will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. Applications and artwork are due by 5pm. For more information contact Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412.

There’s a tri-tip and chicken barbecue today outside of the MHS football stadium. It’s a fundraiser for the 2024 Madras High School graduation party. Food will be on sale from 5-7:00 before the homecoming football game.

Today in Madras High School sports action – varsity football is hosting Pendleton/Nixyaawii in the homecoming game at 7:00. You can hear a live broadcast of the game on KWSO>

There is a Disc Golf Intro Day Camp tomorrow at 11am at the Quinn Park Eagle nest Course. The camp is free and everyone is welcome to learn how to play Disc Golf.

Mt. Hood Ski Bowl’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day CTWS Celebration is this Sunday. Warm Springs Tribal Members can present their Tribal ID for a complimentary Action Pass 11am-6pm.

The Good News Club is beginning Wednesday, October 4th and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Good News Club includes bible lessons, songs and games. Registration forms need to be filled out and signed by parent or guardian and returned to your student’s teacher as soon as possible. The forms are available at the WSK8 office and Warm Springs Market. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on October 4th will be held after school from 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

Because of the road conditions in the Seekseequa tour area, the Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Tour has been postponed again. They plan on combining the tour with the Sentinel Timber sale area tour on October 12th. Both projects are proposing to do much the same work to reduce fuels in fire prone areas. If you have questions, you can contact Eric Phillips in Forestry.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.