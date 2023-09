Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fun Run/Walk on October 9th, 2023.

The event will start at 6pm at the Prevention Basketball Court.

Shirts and Water Bottles will be given to the first 200 participants.

There will be a meal at the finish.

Everyone is welcome to participate and celebrate Indigenous People who are still here and continue to carry on tradition, culture and spiritual beliefs.

Indigenous Peoples Day Fun Run Walk Flyer – Oct 9