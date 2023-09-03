Jim Pepper Fest 2023

For the most part, each fall, a music festival is held on the grounds of Parkrose High School to remember Muscogee/Kaw musician Jim Pepper.

This year, the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council is holding a fundraiser concert at Alberta Abbey featuring “Innastate”, a 2019 Native American Music Award Winning Reggae Band from New Mexico.

That will be followed on Saturday September 9th, by the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival from 11am – 7pm on the grounds of Parkrose High School in Portland.

The music lineup for this year’s festival includes:

Renee Roman Nose

Star Nayea & the Chemawa Indian School Singers with Tony Carr

Gary Ogan

Innastate with special guest Delbert Anderson

Blue Flamez & Kao (Scott & Levi Kalama)

Plus Pow Wow Drums and more!

fff

Learn more at https://www.jimpepperfest.net/

Several years ago KWSO produced this documentary about Jim Pepper.