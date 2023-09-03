KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 4, 2023

Today is Labor Day – a federal holiday. The Tribal organization, Indian Health Service clinic and state & federal offices are closed.

Tananawit is celebrating its 1st anniversary today from 11-2:00. Everyone is welcome. The shop is located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino. There will be light refreshments and artist vendors.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday’s garbage routes on Tuesday with Tuesday’s routes. If you normally have your tote picked up on Mondays, be sure to have it set out at the road for emptying on Tuesday.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting the 2023 Sobriety and Suicide Prevention Powwow tomorrow at 6pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health building. Dinner will start at 5. Mackie Begay will be the Master of Ceremonies. This is the Eleventh Annual Prevention powwow.

It’s back-to-school week for 509-J –

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy:

The first day of school for 1 st thru 8 th grades is tomorrow

Wednesday is the first day for half of the kinder students and Thursday for the other half. Parents/guardians will find out at the conferences when your student’s first day is.

All kindergarten students will be in school together on Friday

At Jefferson County Middle School:

Tomorrow is the first day for 6th grade

7-8 grade students’ first day will be on Wednesday

And at Madras High School:

9th grade students’ first day is tomorrow

10-12 grade students’ first day will be on Wednesday

Fall Sports begin the first week of school at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Football starts tomorrow; volleyball and cross country begin Wednesday. Student athletes need a current physical on file and all paperwork turned in to the office in order to participate in practice and competition

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. An advance registration discount is available before Friday, September 8th using coupon code: EarlyBird. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com.