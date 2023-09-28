BendFilm 2023

The BendFilm Festival is set to run October 12th thru the 15th at several venues around Central Oregon.

The opening night program includes presentation of awards for their 2023 Indigenous Honoress – Cara Jade Myers and Ryan Redcorn.

At the Madras Performing on Friday October 13th – they along with others, including LaRon Katchia, will be doing a Indigenous Panel presentation at 5:30 followed at 7 by a documentary about illegal cattle ranchers in the jungles of Nicaragua.

Indigenous shorts will be show on Saturday October 15th at 3:30 with a 5:45 showing of “Bad Press” about the Muscogee Nation and their Free Press Act.

BendFilm will finish up at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 2 with an animated film about Native American Teenagers confronting an oil pipeline project. It’s called “Four Souls of Coyote”.

Tickets for all BendFilm films and events are available ONLINE