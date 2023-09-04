KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 5, 2023

Today is the first day of school for 1st thru 8th grades at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Kindergarten family conferences are being held today.

It’s also the first day of school for 6th grade at JCMS and 9th grade at Madras High School. JCMS 7th & 8th graders and MHS 10th-12th grades start back to school tomorrow.

Fall Sports begin this week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Football starts today; volleyball and cross country begin tomorrow. Student athletes need a current physical on file and all paperwork turned in to the office in order to participate in practice and competition

A reminder to Warm Springs residents on the Monday garbage pick up route – your totes are being picked up today so be sure your they moved out to the road.

The Madras Aquatic Center is closed through Monday, September 18th for its annual maintenance.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is goulash and green salad.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting the 2023 Sobriety and Suicide Prevention Powwow today at 6pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health building. Dinner will start at 5. Mackie Begay will be the Master of Ceremonies. This is the Eleventh Annual Prevention powwow.

The Boys and Girls Club will open afterschool on Wednesday. Club hours for the school year are 3-5:30pm. Youth member forms must be updated to attend. For more info call (541) 953-9452 or email jsmith@bgcsc.org.

Registration is open for a beginner cornhusk bag making class led by Kelli Palmer at the Museum at Warm Springs. It will be held evenings Monday, September 11th thru Friday, September 15th from 5-8:00. Students must have some weaving skills to participate. It’s open to ages 14 and older and all supplies are provided. Students will weave a cornhusk pouch side purse. The last day to register is Friday, September 8th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum to sign up.

The Buffalo Night Walkers 3-on-3 will take place this Friday at the Campus basketball court. It’s an 8-team, double-elimination tourney. There are 13 & under and 14-18 coed divisions. Games start at 7pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are on October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. To sign up contact Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.