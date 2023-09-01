KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 2, 2023

The Northwest Youth Education Conference is happening this weekend at the Hehe Longhouse. It is open to everyone.

Tananawit will celebrate its 1st anniversary on Monday from 11-2:00. Everyone is welcome. The shop is located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino. There will be light refreshments and artist vendors.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting the 2023 Sobriety and Suicide Prevention Powwow on Tuesday at 6pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health building. Dinner will start at 5. Mackie Begay will be the Master of Ceremonies. This is the Eleventh Annual Prevention powwow.

Monday is Labor Day – a federal holiday. The Tribal organization, Indian Health Service clinic and state & federal offices will be closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up Monday’s garbage routes on Tuesday with Tuesday’s routes. If you normally have your tote picked up on Mondays, be sure to have it set out at the road for emptying on Tuesday.

School starts next week for 509-J schools –

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy:

Tuesday, September 5 th is the first day of school for 1 st thru 8 th grades

Wednesday, September 6 th is the first day for half of the kinder students and Thursday, September 7 th for the other half. Parents/guardians will find out at the conferences when your student’s first day is.

At Jefferson County Middle School:

Tuesday, September 5 th is the first day for 6th grade.

And at Madras High School:

9th grade students’ first day will be on Tuesday, September 5 th

10-12 grade students’ first day will be on Wednesday, September 6th.

Fall Sports begin the first week of school at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Football starts on Tuesday; volleyball and cross country begin Wednesday. Student athletes need a current physical on file and all paperwork turned in to the office in order to participate in practice and competition

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Council invites everyone to the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival. It will be on Saturday September 9th at Park Rose High School in Portland. It’s a family friendly event and admission is free.