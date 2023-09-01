WS Housing $7.5 million Award

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced yesterday (8/31/23)that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding $7,500,000 to the Warm Springs Housing Authority to construct additional housing units, which will expand available housing options to Tribal families in Warm Springs.

This funding comes from the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive Program, which provides grants to carry out affordable housing activities in Tribal communities.

The housing units funded by this grant will be four- or five-bedroom to accommodate larger families, and the new housing development will include infrastructure and roads.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority will also mitigate the threat of climate chaos by constructing units that are resistant to fire, extreme heat, and drought.

Earlier this year, Merkley and Wyden announced an additional $2 million to build eight homes and increase availability of affordable housing for lower-income Warm Springs members.