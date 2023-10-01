KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 2, 2023

Warm Springs Fire Management will be starting prescribed fire burns this week. For questions, contact Joel Thompson at 541-553-8301.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registration for 3rd, 4th & 5th grade flag football this week at the Community Center. Practice will begin October 9th and be every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 4-5pm. Games will be held on Thursdays at 5.

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

Today is Warm Springs K8 Picture Day for 6th thru 8th grades. Picture day for K-5 students is tomorrow. Picture packets were sent home last week. Send those with students if you want to purchase pictures. Contact the school office if you didn’t receive a packet.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the Community Center Social Hall.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosts Crook County at 3:30 today.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: JV Football plays on the road versus Pendleton/Nixyaawii. Volleyball teams travel to Estacada.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays and start tomorrow from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

The Good News Club is beginning this Wednesday and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Good News Club includes bible lessons, songs and games. Registration forms need to be filled out and signed by parent or guardian and returned to your student’s teacher as soon as possible. The forms are available at the WSK8 office and Warm Springs Market. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is inviting folks on its fall fruit loop tour this Thursday 8am to 5pm. They will visit several orchards along the Hood River fruit loop. Plan to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available – be sure and let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. There will be a pie filling preservation class on Wednesday October 11th. To sign up call 541-553-3238 or message them on the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page. Be sure to leave your name and phone number.

The Confederated Tribes, Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend, and OSU Extension will host a two-day Indigenous People’s event Friday evening, and most of the day Saturday at the OSU-Cascades Bend campus. The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee will present a Native fashion show Friday evening. A salmon bake will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Great Pumpkin Party will take place on October 18 at the Community Center social hall. Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.