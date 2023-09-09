KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 10, 2023

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is conducting training exercises this weekend on the Warm Springs River from Highway 3 to the Kahneeta Village. Please do not be alarmed, again this is only a TRAINING EXERCISE.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting tomorrow from 12-1:30 at the Community Wellness Center in the social hall.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

WS Construction Enterprise is completing sidewalk and road work in Greeley Heights for the next few weeks. Starting Monday, Quail Trail will be closed to all traffic (with some local residence exceptions) from Tenino Road to Bear Drive and including the Looksh Street intersection. The existing pavement will be pulverized and graded next week and paving is scheduled to begin on September 18th.

Also starting Monday, chip sealing will occur on Route 3 from the Sunnyside intersection to Indian Head Canyon. Motorists can expect delays with traffic routed by pilot car. Route 8 will be closed at the Kah-Nee-Ta Bridge, so Kah-Nee-Ta residents/employees will need to use Webster Flat Road as a detour.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety. The older orange and white texts have expired and should be discarded. Home tests provided for free from the federal government are no longer available

Warm Springs Casino Enterprise will be hosting a community job fair September 26th, 10am-3pm at the Community Center. They welcome all tribal entities who are currently hiring to join them at the event. If you have any questions, contact Aja Maldonado 541-460-7717.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs for October 1st from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

Costco will be in the tribal administration building on Wednesday, September 13th with a new member promotion. People can stop by to learn about memberships – new, upgraded and renewals.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th. A van will be available for people interested in going. It will be at Natural Resources at 8am, the Tribal Admin Building at 8:20 and in the Seekseequa Community at 9am.