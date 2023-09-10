KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 11, 2023

There is a Native Aspirations meeting today from 12-1:30 at the Community Wellness Center in the social hall.

Warm Construction Enterprise is completing sidewalk and road work in Greeley Heights for the next few weeks. Starting today, Quail Trail will be closed to all traffic (with some local residence exceptions) from Tenino Road to Bear Drive and including the Looksh Street intersection. People will need to use Chukar Road as a detour. The existing pavement will be pulverized and graded next week and paving is scheduled to begin next week.

Also starting today, chip sealing will occur on Highway 3 from the Sunnyside intersection to Indian Head Canyon. Motorists can expect delays with traffic routed by pilot car. Route 8 will be closed at the Kah-Nee-Ta Bridge, so Kah-Nee-Ta residents/employees will need to use Webster Flat Road through Wolf Point as a detour.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety. The older orange and white texts have expired and should be discarded. Home tests provided for free from the federal government are no longer available.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. Registration closes this Friday at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs HAPPI, Prevention & JCP Programs are putting on a penny carnival on Tuesday, September 26th from 6-8pm at the Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on setting up a booth contact Andy Leonard.