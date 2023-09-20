KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 21, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing budget call backs.

KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus in Warm Springs today. KWSO will have free Honeybee’s cupcakes again and we will continue to collect campus stories. Four Acre Farm will be back selling fresh produce. They accept Farm Direct Nutrition checks so if you have Farm Direct vouchers from WIC – you can use them at the Thursday Market 10:30-2 on campus here in Warm Springs

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website, where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Madras White Buff girls soccer teams host Gladstone today. JV will play at 3:00 and varsity at 5. Boys soccer teams play at Gladstone. The volleyball squads have matches at The Dalles.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles have a cross country meet today at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. It starts at 4:00.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The monthly Warm Springs Seniors Cookout is tomorrow. On the menu are grilled chicken kabobs, corn on the cob and potato salad. The Senior Center will be closed all the following week for training. There will be no Seniors meals or exercise classes.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is selling a1991 Ford F-350 rescue vehicle. This vehicle does not run and has issues with the transmission, and the water pump does not run either. The truck is located at the Agency Fire Station on campus. You can stop by for a bid form if you are interested. Winning bid will be selected tomorrow, and the winning bidder must remove the vehicle by October 1.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. LINK TO REGISTER For more information call 541-460-7714.

\NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics on Wednesday September 27th and Wednesday October 26th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352. You can email wills@lasoregon.org or laurenguicheteau@lasoregon.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.