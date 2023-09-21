New Roof for Health & Wellness Center

Work is underway atop the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. The facility is getting a new roof.

Jeremiah Johnson. the Business Office Manager says the Tribes contracted Northwest Quality Roofing out of Bend to do some roof repairs. The building has been leaking and so roof replacement is needed to the tune of $275,000. The work is expected to last about 2 weeks.

The Health & Wellness Center is open on its normal schedule what the roofing work is being done. Folks can expect increased activity around the outdoor areas of the clinic and it does get a little loud indoors at times.