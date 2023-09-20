Warm Springs Thursday Market

This (9/21/23) and next week (9/28/23) are the final days for the Thursday Market on campus in Warm Springs.

The event has been anchored by the distribution of the free fresh harvest kits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

Four Acre Farm from outside Madras will be at the Market offering a variety of produce and fresh eggs for sale. They do accept Farm Direct Nutrition checks.

Stop by the KWSO booth at Thursday Market tomorrow and pick up a free Honey Bee’s cupcake and a KWSO jar opener.

The Thursday Market has been an opportunity for vendors to set up to sell their wares, for programs to offer information and freebies and for the community to come together.

KWSO has been collecting stories about the campus area for our campus history project that we will use for programming but also, we hope, to create a historic walking tour of the campus area. we will continue to do interviews on the spot at the Thursday Market and are interested in setting up interview opportunities over the winter as well.

Here is a sampling of some of the stories we have collected: