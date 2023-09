It’s back to school today (9/5/23) for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and kindergarten students are having family conferences.

6th grade students at JCMS start back today as do freshman at Madras High School.

All other students, including those at Bridges high School, start back tomorrow (9/6/23).

Click HERE for bus routes. You will need to zoom in to be able to read your route.