Thursday Market Recap (Sept. 7, 2023)

The weekly Thursday Market in Warm Springs yesterday (9/7/23) included a big free yard sale yesterday featuring donated household items and furniture plus used winter clothing items from Mt Hood Meadows. Folks were able to pick out clothing and items that were set up on the campus basketball court.

Also set up at the Thursday Market was the weekly distribution of the fresh harvest kits with the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance hosting a booth. Fresh harvest kit give aways will continue through September.. 30 Free kits are distributed each week.

Big thanks to the Emergency Management Crew for putting out the free yard sale items.

Other vendors set up yesterday were: