Thursday Market Recap (Sept. 7, 2023)

The weekly Thursday Market in Warm Springs yesterday (9/7/23) included a big free yard sale yesterday featuring donated household items and furniture plus used winter clothing items from Mt Hood Meadows. Folks were able to pick out clothing and items that were set up on the campus basketball court.
Also set up at the Thursday Market was the weekly distribution of the fresh harvest kits with the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance hosting a booth. Fresh harvest kit give aways will continue through September.. 30 Free kits are distributed each week.
Big thanks to the Emergency Management Crew for putting out the free yard sale items.
Other vendors set up yesterday were:
- Gladys Grant who had Peaches
- Iysha Macy who had baked goods
- Beatrice Lopez with her jewelry
- A new jewelry vendor
- Azar Spino and company was also selling raffle tickets for their tamarack firewood – they were doing other fundraisers too in support of their Wild Horse Race coming up in Pendleton.
- KWSO was also there – we had free Honey Bee’s cookies and collected stories about the Campus area as part of our ongoing Campus History Project.