Friday Local Sports

The Buffalo Night Walkers 3-on-3 tournament is tonight stating at 7pm on the Campus basketball court.

And Madras White Buffalo Football, coming off their win against Sweet Home last week – travel to Sisters where the Outlaws are hosting Military Night.

The Sisters VFW Post is requesting Veterans attend and participate in the opening National Anthem, as support for both teams, in casual or dress attire to identify as Veterans supporting the teams.

All veterans will get free admission to the game and be honored on the field before kick-off. All other fans attending should be aware that the ticket booth will be cash only.

KWSO will broadcast the contest live here on 91.9 FM as well as at our website and the KWSO App (https://kwso.org/2021/12/kwso-app-download-links/)