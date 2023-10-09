CTWS Proposed 2024 Tribal Budget

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2024 was posted by October 1st this year.

The budget is projecting and increase of more than 2 million dollars over this year’s approved budget.

Revenue from Enterprises that project increases include: Indian Head Casino, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise, Kah-Nee-Ta Fee and the Cannabis Tax. Decreases are projected in contributions to the Tribal Governments operations fund from Timber Revenue, ARPA revenue loss request and Composite Products.

Enterprise dividends are contributed to the Tribal Governments operating budget each year and is the main source of revenue to Tribal Services that are not supported by grants.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings to present activity and financial updates to the membership. Meetings will run from 6:30-8:30pm:

Agency Longhouse – Tuesday October 10 th

Simnasho Longhouse – Wednesday October 11 th

Seekseequa Fire Fall – Thursday October 12th

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2024 is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs Market, Warm Springs Post Office, Three Warriors Market, Simnasho Longhouse and online at the Tribal Member Portal, ahead of district meetings.

The proposed budget will not be finalized until after input from Tribal Members takes place. Total projected revenue in the draft budget for next year for the Tribal Budget is $22,750,669. That’s a projected increase of $5,635,592 over last year.

Tribal Council will host District Budget Meetings

Seekseequa Fire Hall – Tuesday October 17 th

Simnasho Longhouse – Wednesday October 18 th

Agency Longhouse – Thursday October 19th

All District Budget meetings are at 6pm for Dinner with the meetings to follow at 7.

A mailing has been sent Tribal Members with information about the proposed budget. You can see that letter HERE