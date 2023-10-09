OSU-Cascades Native American Celebration

OSU-Cascades held a Native American celebration this past weekend (Oct. 6 & 7, 2023) ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day (Oct. 9, 2023).

On Friday an opening ceremony featuring Jefferson Greene and Raymond Tsumpti Sr. of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

A historical fashion show shared a brief history on regalia worn by Warm Springs People.

On Saturday there were art vendors and demonstrations, food from the Twisted Teepee food cart, a mini powwow demonstration of each dancing style with the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee; a salmon bake in the college campus’ dining hall; and a round dance featuring the Black Lodge singers from White Swan Washington.

The two day event was coordinated by OSU-Cascade’s Staff and Tribal Liaison – Leona Ike.