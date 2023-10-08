KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 9, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

Quail Trail in Greeley Heights will remain closed for the next few weeks while construction work continues on the guardrail and sidewalks.

The Tribal Council will hear updates this morning from the Health & Welfare Committee; Range & Agriculture Committee; and the Water Board

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

OSU Extension Service is inviting the community to celebrate the naming of the Warm Springs Extension Service Garden in honor of Arlene & Mickey Boileau this afternoon at 1:30. There will be a brief program in the garden, and then refreshments in the office.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball is away today at Trinity. Games begin at 3:45.

Madras High School JV Football has a home game. They host La Grande at 5:30.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run this evening. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors has a meeting tonight at 445 SE Buff St in Madras at 7:00 pm.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings, this week, to present activity and financial updates to the membership. A meeting at the Agency Longhouse is tomorrow, at the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, and at the Seekseequa Fire Fall on Thursday. All meetings will run from 6:30-8:30pm.

COCC has GED classes in Warm Springs at the Education Building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 noon. Registration is open through this Wednesday. Call Stephina Brewer 541-316-5813 for more information.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest will take place tomorrow from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

The OMSI Planetarium is coming to the Warm Springs Community Center gym this Wednesday. Sessions begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 and there is a limit of 25 individuals per session. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a spot.

Warm Springs OSU Extension has an Apple Pie Filling class where you can learn to make and preserve Apples for using in pies. The Class is Wednesday. To sign up call 541-553-3238 or message them on the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page. Be sure to leave your name and phone number.

Thursday, October 12th a field tour of two projects on the reservation will be conducted – the Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Project and the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management Project. To attend, meet at the Branch of Natural Resources parking lot at 8am. The tour will be a full day and people should be prepared for rain or cool temperatures. Transportation, food and drinks will be provided.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering a Wills and Legal intake Clinic on October 25th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352/email wills@lasoregon.org or laurenguicheteau@lasoregon.org.