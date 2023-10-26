KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 27, 2023

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today and will be back open regular hours on Monday.

On the senior lunch menu today is lasagna. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Funeral Arrangements for Eugenia Loris “Teeny” Tappo. A Private Dressing today with a picture viewing at the Simnasho Longhouse at 4. There will be overnight services tonight, open denomination. Burial is Saturday morning leaving the longhouse at 7am for an 8 am burial at the Agency Cemetery.

Madras White Buff Varsity Football is hosting Crook County at 7:00. It’s the last regular season home game and senior night. Listen the KWSO for our live broadcast of the game.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning at 10. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and inviting departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Call or stop by for more information.

The Warm Springs K-8 will have a Haunted House on Halloween day in the community room. Students will be able to go through during the day. The community is welcome from 11am to noon.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

The Asylum House (aka Fire Management’s Haunted House) will be open on Halloween Night. It will be at the Forestry Warehouse in the Industrial Park from 6:30-10:30pm. Entry is free.

A meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship has been scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.

Mt Hood Skibowl, Collins Lake Resort and The Grand Lodges in Government Camp are currently hiring and are holding a Job Fair at Skibowl West November 3rd from 2pm-5pm. Online applications and job descriptions can be found at https://skibowl.com/.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.