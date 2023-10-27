KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 28, 2023

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning at 10. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and inviting departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Call or stop by for more information.

The Warm Springs K-8 will have a Haunted House on Halloween day in the community room. Students will be able to go through during the day. The community is welcome from 11am to noon.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

The Asylum House (aka Fire Management’s Haunted House) will be open on Halloween Night. It will be at the Forestry Warehouse in the Industrial Park from 6:30-10:30pm. Entry is free.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on November 1st will take place afterschool from 3:15 to 5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

A meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship has been scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.