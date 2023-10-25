KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 26, 2023

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is hosting its annual walk for domestic violence awareness month today at noon, starting and ending at the VOCS office on campus. Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Papalaxsimisha’s women’s craft circle will gather at the Community Center Social Hall from noon to 1:30 today and also 5:30 to 7:30pm. Bring your own crafts, snacks are provided.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today and tomorrow and will be back open regular hours on Monday.

Social Dance Class is every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs Recreation Flag Football has a game today at 5:00 behind the Community Center.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Tomorrow is the last regular season home game for Madras White Buffalo Football and it’s senior night. Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the game. They’re taking on Crook County and kick off is at 7.

Madras Boys Soccer will be hosting a playoff game next Wednesday and KWSO will broadcast that game live in support of the White Buffalo!

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact dot org slash weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center. If you have any questions you can talk to Dot Thurby at Emergency Management.

