Quilts of Valor Veterans

Quilts of Valor was in Warm Springs on Saturday (Sep. 30, 2023) to award two Quilts of Valor to Warm Springs Veterans Dennis Thompson and Rain Circle.

The non-profit’s mission is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Thompson and Circle were nominated for a quilt by Bernyce Courtney.

Details about how to nominate a veteran are available on the non-profit’s website https://www.qovf.org/.

Saturday’s presentation of the Quilts of Valor took place at the Warm Springs Media Center. Maureen Orr Eldred and her husband Bob came for the ceremony. They plan on coming back in June 2024 and look forward to honoring more Warm Springs Veterans.