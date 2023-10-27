Warm Springs Representing at INFR

In Las Vegas at the Indian National Finals Rodeo – Brinley Holyan is competing in the junior and ladies Barrels., Joe Scott Jr and Joe Scott III are saddle bronc riding.
- Round 1, Performance 1 – Joe Scott III got 11th,
- Round 1, Performance 2 – Joe Scoot Jr. got 6th and Brinley Holyan got 3rd in Ladies Barrel Racing,
- Round 2, Performance 1 – Joe Scott Jr took 7th and Brinley Holyan finished 14th,
- Round 2, Performance 2 – Joe Scott III finished 2nd in Saddle Bronc – Holyan finished 2nd in the Junior Barrels.
The rodeo continues today and tomorrow (10/27/23 & 10/28/23.)
You can watch the competition from the 2023 INFR, for free on Pluto TV via the PBR RidePass channel.