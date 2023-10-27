Warm Springs Representing at INFR

In Las Vegas at the Indian National Finals Rodeo – Brinley Holyan is competing in the junior and ladies Barrels., Joe Scott Jr and Joe Scott III are saddle bronc riding.

Round 1, Performance 1 – Joe Scott III got 11 th ,

, Round 1, Performance 2 – Joe Scoot Jr. got 6 th and Brinley Holyan got 3 rd in Ladies Barrel Racing,

Round 2, Performance 1 – Joe Scott Jr took 7 th and Brinley Holyan finished 14 th ,

Round 2, Performance 2 – Joe Scott III finished 2nd in Saddle Bronc – Holyan finished 2nd in the Junior Barrels.

The rodeo continues today and tomorrow (10/27/23 & 10/28/23.)

You can watch the competition from the 2023 INFR, for free on Pluto TV via the PBR RidePass channel.