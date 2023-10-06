KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 7, 2023

Madras White Buff Cross Country teams will compete at the Oxford Classic at Drake Park in Bend today.

Headstone unveilings will take place this morning at the Agency Cemetery. The first is at 10am for Kishon Graybael, and then for Carolyn Lawrence immediately following. There will be a meal after at the Agency Longhouse. There will not be a giveaway.

Fundraisers for the Madras High School of 2024 All Night Graduation Party are happening today from 9 to 5 in the Les Schwab parking lot. It’s a can & bottle drive, Krispy Kreme donut sale and a Tillamook pepperoni & teriyaki beef stick sale.

The MAC Rec District is hosting a Youth Football Jamboree today. Madras Mean Machine & Madras Mad Dawgs invite people to cheer them on at 9am and 12pm at the MHS football stadium.

This Sunday there will be 10am church services at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church with a special presentation from Joann Smith on Indigenous People.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings to present activity and financial updates to the membership. A meeting at the Agency Longhouse is this Tuesday October 10th, at the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday October 11th, and at the Seekseequa Fire Fall on Thursday October 12th. All meetings will run from 6:30-8:30pm.

The OMSI Planetarium is coming to the Warm Springs Community Center gym on Wednesday, October 11th. Sessions begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 and there is a limit of 25 individuals per session. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a spot.

OSU Extension Service is inviting the community to celebrate the naming of the Warm Springs Extension Service Garden in honor of Arlene & Mickey Boileau on Monday from 1:30-2pm. There will be a brief program in the garden, and then refreshments in the office.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is coming up Tuesday, October 10th from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run on Monday, October 9th. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors will be meeting on Monday at 445 SE Buff St, Madras, OR 97741. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm.

2024 budget meetings have been scheduled for all three districts. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Tuesday, October 17th; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, October 18th; and Agency Longhouse Thursday, October 19th. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting coming up at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will take place on Thursday, October 26th. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.