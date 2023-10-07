KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 8, 2023

COCC will have GED classes in Warm Springs at the Education Building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-12 noon. Registration is open until October 11th. Call Stephina Brewer 541-316-5813 for more information.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting district community meetings, this week, to present activity and financial updates to the membership. A meeting at the Agency Longhouse is this Tuesday, at the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, and at the Seekseequa Fire Fall on Thursday October 12th. All meetings will run from 6:30-8:30pm.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. So the sooner you get vaccinated – the better. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season – an get vaccinated.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the following board vacancies: 1 non-member position on the Telco Board of Directors; 1 Tribal Member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; a non-member for the Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; 3 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and 2 positions the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is coming up this Tuesday from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run tomorrow. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

Registration is being taken for hands-on home-canned mustard and dried summer sausage workshop taught by OSU Extension Master Food Preservers. The workshop will be on Wednesday, October 18 at the OSU Deschutes County Extension office at the Fairgrounds in Redmond, 9:00 AM to noon. Cost of the workshop is $15. The registration fee includes products made in the lab and OSU publications and recipes. Class size is limited. The deadline for registration is Sunday, October 15. To reserve your space go to the Events section of OSU Extension Deschutes County webpage.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors will be meeting tomorrow at 445 SE Buff St in Madras. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm.

OSU Extension Service is inviting the community to celebrate the naming of the Warm Springs Extension Service Garden in honor of Arlene & Mickey Boileau tomorrow from 1:30-2pm. The garden is located at 1110 Wasco Street on campus. There will be a brief program in the garden, and then refreshments in the office.

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits will be held October 18, 19, & 20th at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.