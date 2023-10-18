KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 19, 2023

Tribal Council will meet with Representative Ryan McIntire today at 9am.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits are being held today and tomorrow at the Community Center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded that today is the last day for the program and for you to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting an Agency District community meeting today beginning at 1:30 at the Agency Longhouse. This meeting is an opportunity for each enterprise to present activity and financial updates to the membership.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID-19 vaccine is also available at these open clinics for elders 65 and older, and anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to serious illness from COVID.

Today in Madras High School sports action – JV & Varsity Soccer teams are hosting Molalla with games at 3 and 5:00. Boys soccer teams travel to Molalla.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles have home volleyball matches today versus Trinity at 3:30. K8 Cross Country runners have a meet at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

Social Dance Class is every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are doing the 3rd annual pumpkin giveaway today in the Community Center parking lot from 4:30-6. Grab a pumpkin and head to the Great Pumpkin Party in the social hall. The Great Pumpkin Party Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.

Warm Springs Recreation Flag Football has a game today at 5:00 behind the Community Center.

District Budget meetings have been rescheduled. The Agency District meeting is on Monday, October 23rd and Simnasho District meeting is on Tuesday, October 24th. Dinners are at 6, and meetings to follow. The Seekseequa District meeting date is to be determined.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The family movie night showing the film “Gather” that was scheduled for this evening has been postponed. The movie night at Simnasho Longhouse will happen as scheduled – Friday at 6:30pm.

The Jefferson County Library will show Air, rated R, for its Friday Film Night tomorrow at 7. Admission is free.

Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs board vacancies. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm tomorrow to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

Bids are being accepted through 5pm tomorrow from tribal artists interested in beading the crown for the 2024 Miss Warm Springs. Bids can be emailed to either sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org or minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org. They are also seeking Miss Warm Springs candidates for 2024.