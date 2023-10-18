Local News

Health & Wellness Center Expansion & Renovation

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is in its 30th year of operation and they are looking to their next 30 years with a major expansion and renovation being planned.

There will be construction of a new building between the existing parking lot and Kot-Num road.

The existing facility will be renovated for better efficiency.   The work will include a drive-through for the Pharmacy, and a separate and better delivery roadway area, so trucks and emergency vehicles avoid going through the parking lot.

Planning continues with ongoing input being considered.

