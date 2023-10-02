KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 3, 2023

It’s picture day for kinder thru 5th grade students today at the Warm Springs K8.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registration for 3rd, 4th & 5th grade flag football this week at the Community Center office. Practice will begin next week and be every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 4-5pm. Games will be held on Thursdays at 5.

Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning are updates from the Gaming Commission & Surveillance; Ventures; and the Off-Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee. The On-Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee update is scheduled for 1:30, followed by an update on US v. OR 101 and Oregon Department of Human Services dinner with State Representatives.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing several prescribed fire burns on the reservation. For questions, contact Joel Thompson at 541-553-8301.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is beef Shepard’s pie.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Today in Madras High School sports action – Boys Soccer his hosting Crook County with JV starting at 3:00 and Varsity at 5. Girls Soccer teams travel to Prineville to take on Crook County.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles have a home football game versus Sisters today at 5:00.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course and it begins this evening from 5:30-7:30. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow afterschool, 3:15-5:45 in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

The Good News Club will start tomorrow and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Registration forms need to be filled out and signed by parent or guardian and returned to your student’s teacher. The forms are available at the WSK8 office and Warm Springs Market. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is inviting folks on its fall fruit loop tour this Thursday 8am to 5pm. They will visit several orchards along the Hood River fruit loop. Plan to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available – be sure and let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. There will be a pie filling preservation class on Wednesday October 11th. To sign up call 541-553-3238 or message them on the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page. Be sure to leave your name and phone number.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class this Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors will be meeting on October 9th at 445 SE Buff St, Madras, OR 97741. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm.