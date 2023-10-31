KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 1, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is pumpkin carrot soup with blue corn muffins. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.

A meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship has been scheduled for this Thursday at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is Monday November 6th from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Mt Hood Skibowl, Collins Lake Resort and The Grand Lodges in Government Camp are currently hiring and are holding a Job Fair at Skibowl West November 3rd from 2pm-5pm. Online applications and job descriptions can be found at https://skibowl.com/.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.