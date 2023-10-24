KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 25, 2023

Today in Madras High School sports action – the Tri-Valley Conference Cross Country Championships are at McIver Park in Estacada.

Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country runners have Districts at Juniper Hills Park in Madras at 10am. K-8 Volleyball teams have their final games of the season today when they host Sisters at 4:00.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is pork chops with roasted parmesan potatoes & green beans. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

Central Oregon Community College is offering a virtual information session for potential nursing students from 5-6 p.m. today, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The session is designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged to attend.

The Seekseequa District meeting on the proposed 2024 tribal budget is this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, and the meeting at 7.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is going to be closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

Papalaxsimisha’s women’s craft circle will gather tomorrow at the Community Center Social Hall from 12-1:30 and 5:30-7:30pm. Bring your own crafts, snacks are provided.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting tomorrow at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is hosting its annual walk for domestic violence awareness month tomorrow at noon, starting and ending at the VOCS office on campus.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. If you’re planning to set up, here are some details: set-up starts at 3pm, they will award 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes in two category themes – Best Casper the Friendly Ghost/Wendy the Good Witch or Best Classic Halloween.

Recreation’s Halloween Carnival will be outdoors, at the Pi-Ume-Fields. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one position on its budget committee, who will serve a three-year term. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download an application on the district’s website. For more information contact Courtney Snead at 541-475-4253. The deadline to submit an application is October 31st at 5:30pm. Applicants should plan to attend the next board of director’s meeting on November 29th at 6pm.