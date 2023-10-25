Impact Aid Meeting 10/26/23

Tomorrow, Thu., Oct. 26, 2023, is the annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting from 5-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Jefferson County 509J school district, each year, offers a face to face opportunity to provide input that is formally a part of the districts Impact Aid process.

The Impact Aid law (now Title VII of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965) has been amended numerous times since its inception in 1950. The program continues, however, to support local school districts with concentrations of children who reside on Indian lands, military bases, low-rent housing properties, and other Federal properties. Many local school districts across the United States include within their boundaries of these types of parcels of land that have been removed from the local tax rolls, apply for Impact Aid to provide funding where property taxes are not collected.

Local school districts must submit an application annually. Applications are available from the Impact Aid Program beginning in November and must be submitted by January 31. A school district must provide in its application specific information about the local federal property, the number of children enrolled that are associated with the federal property, and the total membership and average daily attendance in the schools. State departments of education must also provide some data.

Tomorrow’s Impact Aid meeting will include the presentation of data from 509-J and allow for local families and students to share ideas and concerns.

This public meeting is part of the annual Impact Aid application process.