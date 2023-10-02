OSU Cascades – First Peoples Celebration

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a slate of events celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The First Peoples of Central Oregon – Cultural Experiences will take place Oct. 6 and 7 in conjunction with OSU-Cascades’ Discovery Day.

“OSU-Cascades is honored to host leaders, artists and educators of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and deepen our understanding of the rich and complex history of the Indigenous peoples of Central Oregon,” said Elizabeth Marino, associate dean of academic affairs and an associate professor of anthropology. “The celebration will help demonstrate the intent of OSU’s land acknowledgement and our recognition of OSU as a land-grant institution, and the profound responsibility this history creates in our institution and ongoing partnerships with the Tribes.”

Community members are invited on Oct. 6 to:

A showcase of the traditional regalia of the Warm Springs Tribes and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall.

Community members are invited on Oct. 7 to:

Opening ceremony and history presentation at 11 a.m. in Edward J. Ray Hall, Room 011.

Native artist demonstrations from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the atrium of Edward J. Ray Hall. Bead workers, drum makers, basket weavers, moccasin makers, painters and other artists and artisans from the Confederated Tribes will demonstrate traditional tribal crafts and artistry. They will also show completed works, some that have been handed down for generations through families. Representatives of the Museum at Warm Springs will also be available to discuss the museum’s role in preserving the heritage of its community.

Alive, Living & The Pursuit, a Discovery Day keynote presentation.

Native dance presentation from 3 to 4 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard.

Traditional Native Salmon Bake from 4 to 5 p.m. in Obsidian Hall and Bruckner Courtyard. A salmon bake includes salmon caught in the Columbia River by Salmon King Fisheries, a company owned by a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring. The salmon will be cooked on grills and served with traditional side dishes. The salmon bake is $10 per person, and registration is required.

Black Lodge Singers from 5 to 6 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard. The Black Lodge Singers are a Native American, Grammy-nominated drum group with more than 30 albums. The group is led by Kenny Scabby Robe of the Blackfeet Nation and includes many of his sons.

To learn more about the First Peoples of Central Oregon – Cultural Experiences and OSU-Cascades Discovery Day, and to register for the salmon bake, visit OSUcascades.edu/first-peoples.