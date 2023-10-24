Winter Weather for Cascades

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for snow starting at 5pm today (10/24/23) thru 5pm tomorrow (10/25/23).

2-6 inches of snow are possible above 3500 feet for the North Cascades in Oregon and 6-10 inches of snow are possible above 4500 in the East Slopes of the Cascades. Gusty winds as high as 35 miles per hour are also in the forecast.

Locations from Mt. Jefferson southward along the Cascade crests as well as any other locations at elevations above 6000 ft are forecast to receive the most snowfall from this system.

Snowfall, expected during this period likely could impact to travelers. If you do need to travel through the mountain passes – be prepared for winter weather, slow down and use caution. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map