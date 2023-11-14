CTWS 401k plan info

<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1664970597&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true”></iframe><div style=”font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;”><a href=”https://soundcloud.com/kwso-radio” title=”KWSO Radio” target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>KWSO Radio</a> · <a href=”https://soundcloud.com/kwso-radio/ctws-401k-plans-2024-kwso-warm-springs-program-podcast” title=”CTWS 401k Plans 2024 – KWSO Warm Springs Program Podcast” target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>CTWS 401k Plans 2024 – KWSO Warm Springs Program Podcast</a></div>