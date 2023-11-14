KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 15, 2023

Today is the monthly senior breakfast at the senior center. They are serving biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, mush and fresh fruit.

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Rock Your Mocs Day. Thursday is Beadwork Day. And Friday is Eagle Day!

Voc Rehab in Warm Springs marking National Vocational Rehabilitation Day today with orientations at 10am and 3pm for people to learn about the services they provide and if they qualify. Voc Rehab helps individuals who have a disability to obtain and maintain employment. Their office is located in the Culture & Heritage Building. Water and a light snack will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

There’s Adult Volleyball Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 at the Old Elementary Gym. For more information contact Edmund Francis.

A community sports and athletics meeting will be held from 7-9:00 this evening at the Community Center social hall. It’s for participants of any sport, parents, coaches and anyone interested to voice concerns and recommendations.

Wellness of Warm Springs, a monthly health education forum and lunch, will be held tomorrow at noon in the Conference Room at the Family Resource Center. The topic this month is Celebration of Native American Indian Heritage month.

Papalaxsimisha’s women’s craft circle will gather tomorrow at the Community Center Social Hall from 12-1:30 and 5:30-7:30pm. Bring your own crafts, snacks are provided.

The Lion’s Club will partner with Warm Springs K-8 tomorrow to provide free vision screenings for students. Please ensure your student attends on this day if you have concerns about their vision. Students who fail the vision screening will be referred to the Eye Doctor @ Warm Springs Wellness Center.

A Wildfire Smoke and Warm Springs Safety presentation will be held by the Tribal Healthy Homes Network tomorrow from 4-6pm in the Warm Springs Market Parking Lot. They will have 25 “SmokeMATTERS” Tool Kits to giveaway along with demonstrations for how you can use those 6 items to create a smoke safe room when Wildfire Smoke is an issue.

Warm Springs Recreation will have the annual Turkey Trot this Friday at noon. All community members are welcome. It will be a walk around the Community Center walking path and drawings for turkeys.

COCC is celebrating Native American talent for Native American Heritage Month. There will be a comedy show this Friday with Gilbert Brown. It’s from 6:30-7:30pm in the Community Room at the COCC Madras campus. It’s free and open to the public.

Warm Springs Prevention is sponsoring up to 100 youth for an afternoon at Trampoline Zone in Bend on Monday, November 20th from 1-3pm. Youth need to be signed up and have waivers signed. Pizza and drinks will also be provided. Transportation is limited and they are looking for help from people who are willing and have space to get kids who need rides there. Contact Joni Wallulatum at 541-615-0039 or email joni.wallulatum@wsstribes.org

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament will be held November 23-25 at Lava Lanes in Bend. Find information on the Facebook page or contact Austin Greene, Jolene Greene or Birney Greene-Boise.