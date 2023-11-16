Drug Busts This Week

Law enforcement agencies say an investigation into a drug trafficking group based in Grants Pass in southern Oregon has resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of fentanyl, meth and weapons. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police and the Grants Pass Police Department were among the agencies involved. The special agent in charge of the DEA’s Seattle Division, David Reames, said 24 people were arrested in Oregon on Tuesday. He said officers seized 37 guns, 40 pounds of meth and a quantity of fentanyl that could have yielded more than 144,000 lethal doses. Officers also seized 58 grams of cocaine and 250 pounds of marijuana, state police said.

Just earlier this week , 3 people were arrested, accused of distributing illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, around Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said David John Hanegraaf Sr., 64, of Sisters and David Keith Hanegraaf Jr., 45, of Redmond, were arrested Monday. Also arrested was William Leslie Pelham, 54, of Sisters. According to CODE, agents executed search warrants in the 3000 block of Obsidian Place in Redmond and the 7000 block of Holmes Road in Sisters. A commercial quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms were found along with Multiple firearms and cash at the home in Sisters. Detectives also allegedly dismantled a large commercial marijuana grow and a BHO extraction laboratory. The home search in Redmond found fentanyl powder, packaging material and cash.

In August 2023, a statement released by the Warm Springs Police Department –urged the community to increase their awareness of the synthetic drug Fentanyl and the toll it is taking on people in Warm Springs. Of the overdose calls made to the Warm Springs Police Department between 2019-2023: 92% of overdose calls are related to fentanyl use. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. According to the CDC, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets.