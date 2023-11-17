Sanitation Thx Week Schedule

The Thanksgiving Holiday is next week and Tribal Offices and programs will be closed. It is an early release day on Wed., Nov 22 and Thu., Nov. 23 & Fri., Nov. 24, 2023 are Tribal holidays.

Warm Springs Sanitation will alter their trash pick up schedule due to the holiday closure.

MONDAY 11/20/23 – All Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up

TUESDAY 11/21/23 -All Wednesday routes will be collected

WEDNESDAY 11/22/23 – Thursday and Friday routes will be done.

Please share this schedule with others and be sure to have totes set out on the street for pickup on the right day..