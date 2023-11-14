Helicopter Activity

Columbia Helicopters – an aircraft manufacturing and operator company based in Aurora has been conducting Flight Training out of the Madras Airport.

You may have noticed the red and white tandem rotor helicopters flying over the Warm Springs Reservation and other areas in Central Oregon.

There are two helicopters conducting flight training exercises in the region with Central Oregon weather and conditions ideal for training.

Columbia Helicopters specialize in heavy lifting.

Some of the training being conducted is in support of a food program project in the West African country of Burkina Faso where there is an ongoing struggle with acute food insecurity. Helicopters are used to transport life-saving food and nutrition assistance.

The helicopter flight training, based at Madras Airport, is expected to continue for several more weeks.