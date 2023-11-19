KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 20, 2023

There is no school this week for 509-J schools – it’s Thanksgiving Break.

Warm Springs Sanitation Department is working on a holiday schedule this week. All Monday and Tuesday routes are being picked up today. Wednesday routes will be collected tomorrow. And the Thursday and Friday routes will be done on Wednesday. Please be sure to have totes set out on the street for pickup.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

The Boys and Girls Club is open 8am to 5pm today and tomorrow. It will be open 8:00 until 1:00 Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

On the agenda for Warm Springs Tribal Council this morning – the Secretary-Treasurer will provide an update, the December agenda, travel delegations, review minutes and draft resolutions. Scheduled for the afternoon are enrollments, Indian Health Service, Health & Human Services, and Managed Care.

There’s a turkey giveaway for community members at the Commodities/Reservation Impact warehouse today. Supplies are limited and it is first come, first served. They are open 9am to 4pm and closed noon to 1 for lunch.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a hand drum making class today from 9am-1pm at their office in the old elementary school. For more information contact Scott Kalama.

The Opportunity Foundation’s Possibilities Thrift Store in Madras is having a store wide 50% off sale today. The thrift store will be closed Thursday-Sunday for Thanksgiving.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is The Kotnum Walk that starts at the Community Center for double minutes. There is also a 25 Squat Challenge.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting today at 1:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Prevention is sponsoring youth for an afternoon at Trampoline Zone in Bend from 1-3:00 this afternoon. Youth need to be signed up and have waivers signed. Pizza and drinks will also be provided. Transportation is limited and they are looking for help from people who are willing and have space to get kids who need rides there. Contact Joni Wallulatum at 541-615-0039 or joni.wallulatum@wsstribes.org

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome to learn about the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan Programs tomorrow at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will hold a make-and-take pumpkin pie class tomorrow from 11:30-1 in the OSU Kitchen. It’s free to participate and class size is limited. To sign up, call 541-553-3238 to leave a message or send a message on the Warm Springs Extension Facebook page.

Listen to KWSO for our Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon. It will begin at noon on Wednesday and go up until midnight, and from 6am until 8pm on Thanksgiving Day. And, then from 8 until midnight on Thanksgiving, will be Warm Springs Language, Culture & History hours.

Papalaxsamisha’s First Annual Boys & Girls Volleyball Camp will be held November 24th and 25th. 4th thru 8th grade camp will be from 10am to noon and high school camp from 12:30 to 2:30. For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah.