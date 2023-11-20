KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 21, 2023

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up all of the Wednesday trash routes today. Thursday and Friday routes will be done tomorrow. Please be sure to have totes set out on the street for pickup.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is to drink 64 ounces of water today.

The Boys and Girls Club is open from 8am to 5pm today. Tomorrow, the Club will be open from 8am to 1pm and be closed on Thursday & Friday.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today – on the agenda is Approve 2024 Budget.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is beef enchilada casserole. There will not be a meal on Wednesday. The Senior Center will be closing early for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Monday.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are having a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. It’s today will be at Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop on by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

Community Health Education & Wellness Meetings for homeless shelter residents and anyone in sobriety and wellness will take place in the Behavioral Health Center conference room. Find out more at the first meeting on Monday, November 27th at 10am.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, November 30th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is coming up December 1st and 2nd. It will be open Friday, December 1st from 10am until 5pm and on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 to 5.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.

Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is December 8th at noon.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.