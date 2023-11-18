KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 19, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and just because it’s the weekend – don’t forget to get some exercise in!

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

It’s Thanksgiving Break for the 509-J School District. Students will return to school on Monday, November 27th.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open full days, from 8am to 5pm, tomorrow and Tuesday, with lunches provided. Wednesday, the Club will be open a half day – from 8am to 1pm with no meal. It will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Warm Springs Prevention is sponsoring up to 100 youth for an afternoon at Trampoline Zone in Bend tomorrow from 1-3pm. Youth need to be signed up and have waivers signed. Pizza and drinks will also be provided. Transportation is limited and they are looking for help from people who are willing and have space to get kids who need rides there. Contact Joni Wallulatum at 541-615-0039 or email joni.wallulatum@wsstribes.org.

The Opportunity Foundation’s Possibilities Thrift Store in Madras is having a store wide 50% off sale tomorrow. The thrift store will be closed Thursday-Sunday for Thanksgiving.

There’s a turkey giveaway for community members tomorrow at the Commodities/Reservation Impact warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Supplies are limited and it is first come, first served. They are open 9am to 4pm and closed noon to 1 for lunch. For more information call 541-553-3422.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome. It’s on Tuesday at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm. For more information call 541-923-4358, ext. 2.

Listen to KWSO for our Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon. It will begin at noon on Wednesday and go up until midnight, and from 6am until 8pm on Thanksgiving Day. And, then from 8 until midnight on Thanksgiving, will be Warm Springs Language, Culture & History hours.

Papalaxsamisha’s First Annual Boys & Girls Volleyball Camp will be held this coming Friday & Saturday. 4th thru 8th grade camp will be from 10am to noon and high school camp from 12:30 to 2:30. For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due Thursday, November 30th by 5:00 pm. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.