KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 2, 2023

Today is the last day of the book fair at the Warm Springs K-8 library. And a reminder to families – today is the 7th grade field trip to High Desert Museum. There’s no school tomorrow for students – it’s the end of the first quarter and a grading day for teachers.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Mt Hood Skibowl, Collins Lake Resort and The Grand Lodges in Government Camp are currently hiring and are holding a Job Fair at Skibowl West tomorrow from 2pm-5pm. Online applications and job descriptions can be found at https://skibowl.com/.

A memorial for Isaac Mitchell will take place this Saturday, November 4th at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Following the giveaway and meal, will be a namegiving for Erin Teeman and Winterbelle Mitchell.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s November Fitness Challenge registration is open now until November 6th at 5pm. Contact Joseph Arthur for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packet at the Community Center.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place December 1st and 2nd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

All Health Comp, The Hartford, and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) enrollment forms must be submitted by November 30th. If you are currently enrolled in Health Comp and The Hartford Supplemental Insurance there is no need to re-enroll as these will automatically rollover into the following year. For the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Medical and Day Care you are required to re-apply each year. If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Monica Arthur or Lisa Lomas at 541-553-3262. The deadline to submit enrollment forms is November 30th.