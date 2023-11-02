Simnasho Lagoon Project Update & Boil Water Notice

Earlier this week (11/1 & 11/2/23) the Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities notified Simnasho residents of water outages to allow contractors working on the new sewer pipe road crossing to shift their attention to a serious issue, they discovered, while conducting exploratory excavation for locating the utilities for the new sewer main project. That work was completed and they have successfully secured and stabilized a critical pipe.

Work now returns on the Simnasho Lagoon phase 1 project.

Whenever there is a disruption to the water distribution, a boil water notice is issued as a precautionary measure and so one is in place now for downtown Simnasho, the fire hall, 3 Warriors Market and residences north of there. The affected area does not include Schoolie Flat.

Once testing results are reviewed by the EPA – the notice will be lifted,

Contractors will continue with excavation of the roadway crossing again and they expect that phase of the project to be completed by the end of this week.