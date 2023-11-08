KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 9, 2023

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy’s monthly assembly is today in the gym. They will recognize students of the month, the monthly character trait, and good and perfect attendance. They will also honor local veterans. If you know a veteran, please encourage them to attend. The 3rd-5th Grade Assembly is from 8:15 – 8:45am; the Kinder-2nd Grade Assembly is 9:00-9:30am and 6th-8th Grade Assembly 10:00-10:30am.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic will close at today and be closed all day on tomorrow in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today and tomorrow.

Funeral Arrangements for Lester “Gus” Tanewasha, Jr. – Thursday at 3pm at the Agency Longhouse will be the dressing and meal to follow, with overnight services. They will gather at 5am Friday and burial is at sunrise at the Agency Cemetery.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams host Sisters today. Games start at 3:30. 7th grade games are played at the Community Center.

The Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse scheduled for tonight has been cancelled.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

509-J schools are closed tomorrow in observance of Veteran’s Day. The Tribal Organization is closed tomorrow as well.

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs is this Saturday. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

Warm Springs Prevention is giving away admission tickets for Madras Cinema 5 movies showing on Tuesday, November 14th. For more information contact Joni at 541-615-0036

Wellness of Warm Springs, a monthly health education forum and lunch, will be held on Thursday, November 16th at noon in the Conference Room at the Family Resource Center. The topic this month is Celebration of Native American Indian Heritage month.

Papalaxsimisha’s women’s craft circle will gather on November 16th at the Community Center Social Hall from 12-1:30 and 5:30-7:30pm. Bring your own crafts, snacks are provided.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome to learn about the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan Programs on Tuesday, November 21st. They will be at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm. For more information call 541-923-4358, ext. 2.