KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 28, 2023

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is ham with red beans & rice.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is the Figure “8” Lopp for double minutes at the Community Center.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams play at Jefferson County Middle School today. Games start at 3:30.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet afterschool tomorrow from 3:15-5:45 in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due November 30th by 5:00 pm. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

There’s Adult Volleyball Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 at the Old Elementary Gym. For more information contact Edmund Francis.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball is having a Fan Fest fundraiser tomorrow at 5:30 at Madras High School. The cost is $10 per adult, and K-12 students are free with paid adult admission. The night will include dinner for all fans, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is December 8th at noon.

A presentation to learn about careers in clean energy will be held on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30-7pm at Madras High School. Employers will be present to discuss their hiring needs and how to get started in green careers. Energy Trust of Oregon, and partners will also be present to discuss how families can get heat pumps installed with no cash required. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to learn more. Childcare will be provided to all who pre-register. Food will be served and those wishing to participate in a discussion about electric vehicles will earn a $40 cash card.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is inviting community members to a kick-off meeting for a Housing Study & Needs Assessment project. They are seeking input, ideas and concerns regarding the housing needs on the reservation. It’s Thursday, November 30th at 5pm at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided.