KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 27, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is to do 30 squats. There is also Dodgeball at noon for double minutes.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community today from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

Community Health Education & Wellness Meetings for homeless shelter residents and anyone in sobriety and wellness will take place in the Behavioral Health Center conference room. Find out more at the first meeting this morning at 10:00.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

A Wasco Chieftainship meeting is scheduled for this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball is having a Fan Fest fundraiser this Wednesday at Madras High School. The cost is $10 per adult, and K-12 students are free with paid adult admission. The night will include dinner for all fans, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is coming up this Friday from 10am until 5pm and on Saturday from 10 to 5.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, a booth for kids to write a letter to Santa, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.

The next Native Aspirations meeting will be on Monday December 4 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at the Community Center. Lunch will be provided.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday, December 14th and Friday December 15th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Applications are due by December 18, 2023. Find details online at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.