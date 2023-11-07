CTWS General Council Meeting – Budget 2024

A General Council Meeting will be held Wednesday night, Nov. 8, 2023, at that Agency Longhouse. The meeting will afford Tribal Membership the opportunity to give input on the draft 2024 Tribal Budget.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2024 was posted by October 1st this year.

The 2024 budget is projecting and increase of more than 2 million dollars over this year’s approved budget. Revenue from Enterprises that project increases include: Indian Head Casino and Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.

The proposed budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs Market, Warm Springs Post Office, Three Warriors Market, Simnasho Longhouse and online at the Tribal Member Portal. Tribal Members should have received budget information in the mail as well.

You can find that mailing at HERE