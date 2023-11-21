KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 22, 2023

Warm Springs Sanitation is collecting all Thursday and Friday trash routes today. Please be sure to have totes set out on the street for pickup.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today you are encouraged to take the 8K Step Challenge AND you can also do 25 push ups.

The Boys and Girls Club is open from 8am to 1pm today. It will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Tribal offices will close at noon today for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen Monday.

There is no senior lunch today. The senior center will be closing early for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen on Monday, November 27th.

The Museum at Warm Springs will close at noon today and be closed Thursday and Friday.

Listen to KWSO for our Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon. It will begin at noon today and go up until midnight, and from 6am until 8pm on Thanksgiving Day. And, then from 8 until midnight on Thanksgiving, will be Warm Springs Language, Culture & History hours.

The Cottonwood Restaurant will have a Thanksgiving Buffet from noon to 8pm tomorrow.

Papalaxsamisha’s First Annual Boys & Girls Volleyball Camp will be held this Friday and Saturday. 4th thru 8th grade camp will be from 10am to noon and high school camp from 12:30 to 2:30. For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community. Photos will be taken on November 26th and 27th from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball is having a Fan Fest fundraiser on Wednesday, November 29th at 5:30 at Madras High School. The cost is $10 per adult, and K-12 students are free with paid adult admission. The night will include dinner for all fans, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due November 30th by 5:00 pm. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking sign-ups from seniors who want to travel to the Chehalis Elder’s Bazaar in December. The Senior Program is providing transportation only. Each elder is responsible for their hotel expenses, food expenses, and spending money during this trip. If any elder is interested, they need to go to the Senior Building and sign up. It is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm. For questions, call 541.553.3313.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday and Friday December 14th and 15th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.